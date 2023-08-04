Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/4/23

It was a strange Thursday in the Bronx, with the startling news of Anthony Rizzo’s concussion coming in the afternoon, before the Yankees pulled out a big win against the Astros. We’ll have more to say on the site about the ugly situation that is the Rizzo injury, along with much more ahead of the Friday night showdown with Houston.

Start your morning with a recap of last night’s AL action, and later, an important discussion of the Rizzo affair from Josh. Also, Sam looks back at 1998 Yankees doubleheader, Andrés analyzes some positive signs from Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus wonders if Everson Pereira’s time is nearing, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will we see Everson Pereira in the majors this season?

2. Will the USWNT win their knockout game against Sweden this weekend?