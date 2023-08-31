New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Matt Manning

The Yankees are still on a winning streak, believe it or not, now having won the first three of their four-gamer in Detroit this week, their first series win in over a month. With some of the organization’s top prospects finally in tow at the MLB level and the reported call-ups of Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells for Friday’s roster expansion date, this wouldn’t be a bad time to start re-establishing some winning culture, lost season or not.

Clarke Schmidt looks to continue his suddenly-solid season after one of his best starts of the year, working into the seventh inning with just one earned run (three total) and no walks against Tampa Bay last week. Schmidt has done an excellent job of turning his season around after a brutal month-and-a-half to start the year. He’s run a 3.71 ERA since May 19th, and his eight-run blowup in Atlanta a few weeks ago is the only start in that span in which he’s allowed more than three runs.

On the other side, former ninth overall pick Matt Manning’s prospect luster has decidedly worn off, but after missing most of the first half of the season after suffering a broken foot on a comeback line drive, he’s put together a solid season, entering Thursday with a 3.93 ERA in 13 starts. He’s been particularly effective lately, allowing just one earned run (four total) over his last three starts, spanning 17.2 innings. While Manning racked up gaudy strikeout numbers in the minors, his MLB track record has been spottier, as he’s run one of the lowest K-rates in the league since his promotion, in spite of his overall run prevention numbers. That could make for a solid matchup for the Yankees lineup, or it could lead to a lot of frustrating early-count outs. We’ll see!

We’ll still have to wait another day before we get a look at Domínguez and Wells, so Everson Pereira will have to suffice as the youth movement presence in today’s lineup. Give a wave to Jake Bauers and Kyle Higashioka today — something tells me we won’t be seeing a ton of them from here on out (though perhaps with the latter, I’m being optimistic). Unsurprisingly, Harrison Bader is not in the lineup, as his waiver claim should be announced at some point in the next few hours or so.

Update: Bader has been claimed by the Reds.

How to watch

Location: Comerica Park — Detroit, MI

First pitch: 1:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES — NYY / Bally Sports Detroit — DET / MLB Network — National

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

