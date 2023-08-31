Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/31/23

Well what do we have here? The Yankees have an opportunity to end their otherwise miserable month on a minor high note with a sweep. Ignore that it’s the Tigers and that even a four-game sweep isn’t going to do much to jumpstart a run back into the Wild Card race — this is a team that has finally won a series period for the first time in nearly two months, they can’t scoff at any level of success at the moment. Also, starting on Friday some reinforcements are coming that should make things a lot more interesting.

But that’s all going down in the afternoon — we’ve got some time to kill in the morning, so why not fill it with some of our pieces? Jeff starts us off with the latest rivalry roundup, and Josh has a pair of posts on finding a team to root for in the AL playoffs without the Yankees involved and a reflection on the Yankees’ continuingly strange decision-making. In-between is Esteban with the At-Bat of the Week, and later on is Alex musing on Michael King’s status as a starter going forward.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells do in their MLB debuts tomorrow?

2. What will the everyday lineup look like in September? Who gets to bat where?