Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/31/23

ESPN | Buster Olney: September 1st brings the start of expanded rosters and Wednesday afternoon, we learned the Yankees are intending to call up top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells to make their major league debuts against the Astros. After a slow start to his minor league career — understandable due to his age — the Martian seems to have turned a corner these last two years. He was recently promoted to Triple-A, where he’s 12-for-27 with a 187 wRC+ in eight games, and owns a .801 OPS with 15 home runs, 76 RBI, and 39 stolen bases in 117 games at Double- and Triple-A this year. Wells meanwhile has been up at Triple-A a bit longer than Domínguez and has a 104 wRC+ in 32 games.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: There was quite a shock around the league on Tuesday as we saw a wave of players placed on waivers as teams finalize their postseason rosters. Harrison Bader was a surprise inclusion on that list, and already it’s being reported that several teams have put a claim in on the Gold Glove center fielder. With waivers, Bader would go to the claiming team with the worst record, with any tie-breakers favoring teams in the AL over the NL because the Yankees belong to the AL. Despite being on waivers, Bader played against the Tigers last night, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: The Yankees offense needs a serious infusion of talent if they want to contend next year and already they are considered favorites to land one of the top bats in what will be an offense-poor free agent market. Matt Chapman was one of the best hitters in baseball through the first month of games, with a 215 wRC+ by the end of April, but has cooled off considerably in the intervening months. He still figures to be one of the few impact bats on the market and would instantly replace the Gold Glove caliber defense at third of the since-released Josh Donaldson.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Oswaldo Cabrera got to fulfill one of his childhood dreams Tuesday night against the Tigers, meeting his idol Miguel Cabrera in the future Hall of Famer’s final season. Talking about the impact Miggy had on players in Venezuela, Cabrera admitted that he almost cried standing at third base watching Cabrera hit. A trio of young Venezuelan hitters in Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Everson Pereira all got the opportunity to meet Miggy behind the batting cage prior to the series opener.