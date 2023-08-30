Yankees to promote Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells on Friday

The New York Yankees have reportedly done just about the most exciting move they have left to offer in this 2023 season. Both Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells are getting called up to the big leagues in time for the weekend series against the Astros, beginning on Friday. They are in line to get a month’s worth of at-bats to acclimate themselves with MLB pitching. A number of reputable sources have confirmed the news, including Bryan Hoch, Jeff Passan, and Jack Curry.

Domínguez had a mere eight games in Triple-A after receiving a promotion following a pretty strong campaign in Double-A, with 15 long balls and a whopping 37 stolen bases. In Triple-A, not much can be made of what Domínguez did, but for whatever it’s worth, the Martian was more than holding his own at the highest minor-league level, going 12-for-27 in a short sample. He had only been bumped up to Scranton on August 22nd, but they’ve decided to be aggressive with a talent who will be their youngest player in 18 years.

When Jasson Dominguez makes his debut, he'll be the youngest Yankee since 2005 when 20-year-old Melky Cabrera played six games. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 30, 2023

Austin Wells, on the other hand, comes to the majors with more experience in Triple-A. And even if the Yankees’ top catching prospect didn’t wow at the level, he more or less maintained the production he had in Double-A. Across both levels, he had a .335 OBP, with a .467 slugging percentage. A first-round pick out of Arizona in the 2020 MLB Draft, Wells has also been suggested as a potential first base option, though he hasn’t played the position since college.

As far as their pathway for playing time, regardless of what happens with Harrison Bader, his placement on waivers clarifies it that he is not in the team’s long-term plans. So expect Domínguez to get some run in center since Isiah Kiner-Falefa — an infielder prior to 2023 — is the only other option. On the catching side of things, Jose Trevino is out for the year, and while Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt will still probably get some looks, Wells should at least get a chance to work with the big league pitching staff.

Whether the two top prospects are ready for full-time roles in the bigs remains to be seen. But with only a little time left in 2023, it’s worth seeing how they fare with the challenge. Their performance will go a long way toward indicating what sort of role they have, come Opening Day 2024.

Welcome to the bigs, Austin and Jasson!