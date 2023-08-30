New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Gerrit Cole vs. Brendan White

The Yankees are (nominally) on a winning streak, having taken the first two of this four-game set in Detroit. Today would be a great time to stretch it to three, with Gerrit Cole on the mound looking to buttress his AL Cy Young case.

Cole still looks to be in pole position for the award, with no obvious challenger stepping up to try and take it away from him. He still needs to close the season strong, though, and a matchup with a weak Tigers lineup offers a great opportunity to pad the stats. Against right-handers this year, the Tigers have managed just a .295 wOBA, the third-worst mark in the league.

Detroit will counter with right-hander Brendan White as an opener. The 24-year-old rookie has acquitted himself fine as a reliever, running a 4.03 ERA (111 ERA+) in 38 innings, striking out 40 batters in the process. He’ll likely last just an inning or two, with Joey Wentz a potential bulk guy following behind. Wentz has had a miserable 2023, posting a 6.62 ERA across 19 appearances, 17 of them starts. The lefty was once a fairly well-regarded prospect, drafted 40th overall by the Braves in 2016, and was acquired by the Tigers in 2019 in exchange for former Yankee Shane Greene.

Lineup-wise, Ben Rortvedt is back behind the plate with Cole on the mound. We’ll again see Everson Pereira in left, batting seventh, and Oswald Peraza at third, batting eighth. Anthony Volpe will slot into the five hole for the second straight night. That will have to do for us as we await possible debuts from Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells on Friday, as they’re set to be recalled.

How to watch

Location: Comerica Park — Detroit, MI

First pitch: 6:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES — NYY / Bally Sports Detroit — DET

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

