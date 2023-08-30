Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/30/23

I feel like the past several Today on PSA posts from me have included some thoughts at the jump about the state of the Yankees. To be clear, they are still quite glum! However, there are at least a few more bright spots than there were, like, last week. Anthony Volpe’s hitting homers, Gleyber Torres has been hot, and kiddos Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza have continued to get playing time. Josh Donaldson is gone and Harrison Bader is probably next; I like the latter a lot more than the former, but Bader was unlikely to be on the next good Yankees team anyway.

Bidding adieu to both opens the door to more young talent like Pereira, Peraza, Austin Wells, and Jasson Domínguez. I’m not going to expect them to turn out like Aaron Judge, but they deserve long looks. That’s happening. Let it continue!

Today on the site, Madison will check in with the Rivalry Roundup, Marcus will discuss minor league stories to track as the season winds down, and Matt will recap Ken Griffey Jr. briefly wreaking havoc on the 1998 Yankees. Later on, John will delve into September call-up strategy and the Yankees’, er, unusual position with them compared to recent years. Next, Sam will explore the possibly departing Harrison Bader’s 2023 struggles, and Andrés will chime in on the end of the regrettable Josh Donaldson Era .

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Gerrit Cole’s pitching line today in Detroit.

2. Do you consider the NL’s best team to be the Dodgers or Braves?