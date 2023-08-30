Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez shows off the wheels

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-2 at Rochester Red Wings

LF Estevan Florial 0-5, 2 K, outfield assist

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, BB, SB, outfield assist — look at him go in the clip below, scoring Scranton’s lone run from second on an infield hit

DH Austin Wells 1-4, BB, K

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, RBI

C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, BB, K

RF Franchy Cordero 0-4, 3 K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, BB

3B Jake Lamb 0-3, BB, 2 K

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4

Mitch Spence 4.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HBP, pitch timer violation (loss) — up to a career-high 138 innings and 129 strikeouts

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Anthony Misiewicz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Matt Bowman 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, pickoff

Here’s Jasson Domínguez scoring from second base on an infield single. pic.twitter.com/Yn18QMcnSX — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) August 29, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-1 at Portland Sea Dogs

2B Caleb Durbin 2-5, 2 2B, K

C Ben Rice 2-5, K — 1.053 OPS in 33 games

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, 3 K

DH Agustin Ramirez 2-4, 2B

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K

1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, BB, fielding error

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI, GIDP

SS Max Burt 0-4, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, BB

Yoendrys Gómez 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, HBP — 2.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP in 16 starts this year at Somerset

Josh Maciejewski 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HBP (win)

Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0R, 0 BB, 3 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

Way To (Yo)Go!

Yoendrys Gomez fans 6 in his 4.2 scoreless IP tonight. pic.twitter.com/TlOwCMb79y — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 29, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-6 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Anthony Hall 1-4, K — terrific catch

2B Jared Serna 1-4, SB — swiped home on double steal

LF Jesus Rodriguez 1-2, BB, SB, GIDP, HBP, fielding error

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, passed ball, throwing error

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, K, GIDP

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, RBI, 2 K

DH Christopher Familia 0-4, 3 K

1B Rafael Flores 1-3, HR, RBI, HBP

RF Jared Wegner 0-2, BB, 2 K

Justin Lange 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 3 K (loss)

Cole Ayers 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, HBP, WP — no-hit relief

Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Shane Gray 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Update: Serna is now credited with a steal of home. Much cooler if you ask us. https://t.co/RZaA4pmYzu — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 30, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Preemptively postponed vs. St. Lucie Mets due to Hurricane Idalia

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over