New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Clarke Schmidt vs. Cristian Javier

While they ended the series on a high note, the Yankees had another tough series to start the week, as they dropped two of three games to the Rays. Well, things aren’t about to get any easier as their nemesis, the Houston Astros, are coming to town tonight.

The Yankees have often been foiled by the Astros in recent season, dropping three ALCS matchups and a Wild Card Game to them in the last decade. While Houston has ran into some resistance in the AL West this season, they still come in with a roster that could see them make a deep run in October again this year.

Before today’s game, the Yankees got some bad news, as Anthony Rizzo is set to go on the IL with a concussion that dates all the way back to May. As a result, Jake Bauers will likely get some more time at first base, including the start there tonight. Oswaldo Cabrera is also in line to be recalled, per the clubhouse beat.

On the mound for the Yankees tonight will be Clarke Schmidt. He had one of his lesser starts in his recent solid run, but even then, it was still just three runs in five innings against a good Orioles’ offense. However, Houston’s lineup will also be another tough test for him.

For the Astros, Cristian Javier will get the start. The last time he took the mound in Yankee Stadium, he allowed one hit in 5.1 shutout innings in Game 3 of last year’s ALCS. The time before that, he threw the first seven innings of their combined no-hitter at the Stadium of last year. Theoretically, there’s nowhere to go but up from those performances.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010 (HOU)

Online stream: MLB.tv

