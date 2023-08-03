How should the Yankees have approached the MLB Trade Deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It probably goes without saying that most Yankees fans are not exactly thrilled with how the ballclub approached the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. At different points, they flirted with both ideas of buying and selling before ultimately settling on neither. They essentially did nothing outside of adding a couple middle relievers, one of whom was immediately optioned to Triple-A.

Some fans wanted GM Brian Cashman to make an investment in this team with 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge theoretically back for the final couple months and Gerrit Cole pitching his heart out iN a bid for his first career Cy Young Award. Others wanted them to at least shed rentals—players on expiring contracts like Harrison Bader, Wandy Peralta, Luis Severino, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They might not have received 2016-esque prospects in return, but there was a thought to at least get something from a few of those guys in a season spiraling toward either an idle October or likely early-round playoff exit. Still others encouraged an even more impactful sell that would impact 2024, with names like Gleyber Torres, Clay Holmes, and Michael King on the table.

