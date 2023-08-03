Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/3/23

The Yankees avoided a sweep once again, claiming the finale of their series with the Rays thanks to bombs from Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton supporting another gem from Gerrit Cole. The team has managed to do well enough when their ace is on the mound, in spite of the typical performance of the offense, but it’s maneuvering through the rest of the rotation that has proved troublesome — and now they’ll have to do just that for four games against Houston. Good luck.

Casey will start our day off with a series preview of those pitching matchups, and Jeff will be right alongside with the Rivalry Roundup. For the rest of the day John recalls a gem of a start from El Duque back in 1998, Malachi goes over the other trades of relevance that occurred outside the AL East, Esteban breaks down Aaron Judge’s triumphant return in the At-Bat of the Week, and Alex dives into Gerrit Cole resurrecting the cutter in his repertoire.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your most optimistic outlook for this weekend?

2. Is the Cy Young Gerrit Cole’s to lose at this point?