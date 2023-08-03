Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/3/23

Sportsnet: Forgoing a third rehab outing, the Yankees have elected to bring Nestor Cortes back to the MLB roster after two months recovering from a rotator cuff injury. The lefty is slated to take on the Astros on Saturday. The Yankees will have Nasty Nestor throw one more bullpen on Thursday as a final tune-up, and will be expected to cap his pitches around 60 in his first outing back.

CBS Sports | Matt Snyder: Now that the trade deadline dust has settled, we can start to get an idea who made out the best among a flurry of deals. Every MLB team made at least one deal, though the two trades the Yankees did make failed to raise many eyebrows around the game. The club simply didn’t do enough to address a faltering lineup, and while the bullpen depth they did pick up may prove to be helpful, Tuesday should be seen as a missed opportunity to be as competitive as possible in 2023.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: After being designated for assignment to clear 40-man space, outfielder Willie Calhoun elected free agency rather than begin a minor league assignment within the Yankee org. The former top Rangers prospect will now look to catch on with his fourth MLB organization, and while he’s probably org depth, you never know who would look to take another chance on a guy who once had prospect shine.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald & Anthony Franco: After a season of ups and downs, Domingo Germán was placed on the restricted list as the starting pitcher entered an alcohol recovery program. GM Brian Cashman noted that Germán had been dealing with alcohol abuse in the past, and things had come to a head Wednesday. Hopefully Germán gets the treatment he needs.