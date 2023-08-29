VOTE: Yankees’ worst offseason move and neutral playoff talk

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Yankees are currently preparing for something rarely seen in the Bronx: a completely meaningless September. Forget the fact that they’re not making the playoffs — it’s unusual to see the Yanks completely out of the picture before Labor Day weekend hits. In last place and 63-68, they’ll consider themselves lucky if they simply prolong their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons. It probably won’t happen.

So we’re considering the blame game again for the SB Nation Reacts poll. We’ve selected four 2022-23 offseason moves to cite as the top culprit for the Yankees’ struggles in 2023. Please choose from just these options, as it would’ve been too easy to include “re-signing general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year extension” as one of them. We want there to be some actual debate in the poll; if re-signing Cashman (or retaining manager Aaron Boone) was included, then the results would be lopsided and far less interesting.

If you could only undo one of these moves, which would it be? There are ample options. Signing Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal already isn’t looking great, and even with better results in his last two outings, bringing Luis Severino back for 2023 has led to one of the worst seasons from a Yankees starter in recent memory. There’s also the matter of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was poor in 2022 and could’ve been DFA’d or traded for mild salary relief but instead churned out such a bad year that New York pulled the plug today. Finally, there’s the absolute void out in left field, which the Yankees elected to ignore in favor of running it back with Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera. Like Donaldson, Hicks is gone, and Cabrera has disappointed so much that he’s been demoted multiple times in 2023.

The other question concerns your playoff-watching habits. For the first time in seven years, we’ll have an October without Yankees baseball. So how much of it will you watch?

Vote in the polls below and we’ll check out the results later in the week.

