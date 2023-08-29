New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Michael King vs. Tarik Skubal

After a solid victory last night, the Yankees will continue to stretch out Michael King as they chase their second win in a row. This will be King’s third “start” of the season, throwing two innings against Atlanta and 2.2 against the Marlins. He’s thrown 41 and 50 pitches respectively, and I imagine the Yankees will allow him to add another 10 or so today if they’re serious about King potentially joining the rotation next season.

In 69 innings, the righty has a 3.13 ERA and the second-best K-BB% of his career. The Tigers don’t exactly boast the toughest lineup in the game, so we should get a decent outing out of King if his stuff is on. Like his previous start, expect Jhony Brito to follow as the “bulk” pitcher.

Tarik Skubal gets the ball for the Tigers, a former top prospect who has put together solid underlying numbers since returning from flexor tendon surgery in July. The ERA isn’t pretty, but a 1.92 FIP stands out in any crowd. Comerica Park is one of the hardest ballparks to go deep in, and Skubal has certainly taken advantage of that, but even xFIP, which regresses to a normal home run rate, has him at 2.78, more than half a run better than Gerrit Cole.

Skubal features a four-seam, slider, changeup, curve and sinker, and boasts one of the lowest walk rates in baseball. With the ostensible right handed power the Yankees offer, they need to be hunting pitches in the zone — Skubal just doesn’t miss very much.

Note that while tonight’s Yankees lineup does have center fielder Harrison Bader in it, he’s been put on waivers. If someone claims him before first pitch is thrown, he could be swapped out, but for now, he’s still in there. Keep an eye out for #HugWatch midgame, though.

How to watch

Location: Comerica Park — Detroit, MI

First pitch: 6:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES — NYY / Bally Sports Detroit — DET / MLBN (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

