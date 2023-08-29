Around the Empire: Yankee news - 8/29/23

MLB | Bryan Hoch: Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu has been on a hot streak since the All-Star Break, and Hoch breaks down LeMachine’s recent success. DJ credits new Yankee hitting coach Sean Casey with helping DJLM reclaim his past form, rescuing him from the offensive malaise that plagued DJ throughout the first half.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: Though the early returns are not exactly lighting the world on fire, the youth movement in the Bronx is underway, especially on the position player side. Anthony Volpe has been a mainstay all season and Oswaldo Cabrera has been up and down, but now Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza have joined. Could there be more to come? Austin Wells, perhaps? And what impact could this youthful cavalry have on the 2024 Yankees?

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Speaking of youth, could spring sensation and highly-touted prospect Jasson Domínguez be on the Yankees’ radar for a September call-up? The club recently moved the Martian to Triple-A, and Joyce asks whether the 20-year-old could get a 2023 cup of coffee in the bigs, setting him up for 2024. If he keeps hitting .478 at Triple-A, that’ll certainly help his case.

Sports Illustrated | Brad Wakai: After what’s been an absolutely disastrous 2023 season, it is somehow possible there will be no major changes among the Yankee leadership. But here we are. Reports indicate that unless the typically passive Hal Steinbrenner is prepared to overrule GM Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone will return next season as the New York skipper.