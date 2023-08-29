Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/23

The Yankees pulled out a nice win yesterday, showing off some power and getting another great start from Luis Severino. The right-hander is not under contract for 2024, but seeing him pitch well down the stretch would at least build an argument for seeing him stick around after what’s been a truly trying season. The Yankees really are essentially in information-gathering mode down the stretch, seeing who’s figured things out and which young prospects are ready for the big time as they try determine how to align themselves next year.

This morning, wake up with Peter’s rundown of the rest of the action across the American League, as well as Marcus’ analysis of the Yankees’ farm system over the last week, which featured promotions of some big-name prospects. Later on, check out Jeff’s look back at Miguel Cabrera’s memorable moments against the Yankees, with the great slugger bowing out after this year, as well as the latest episode of Podument Park from Andrew and Kunj.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Questions/Prompts:

1. Has Luis Severino turned a corner?

2. Who do you see prevailing in the AL West?