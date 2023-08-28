Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees broke their miserable losing streak at last, but they couldn’t sustain much more than winning a single game in a row. To complicate things, they still couldn’t string together enough wins to take a series, having won just a single one since July started (and it was against the lowly Royals). If it wasn’t clear that this wasn’t their year to you somehow, perhaps this week was your wake-up call.

The youth movement is in full swing again to close out the year. Everson Pereira made his major league debut and Oswald Peraza is back for the remainder of the year. Top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones have gotten well-deserved promotions in their wake, and while it’s still hard to shuffle around most of this roster there’s at least some hope that the farm system can help make this team over a bit. Will the kids show enough to convince the front office they’re ready for 2024? Will they be able to open up any spots on the roster for some of the players that have spent the whole year waiting in Triple-A? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

