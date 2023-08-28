Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/28/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: The Yankees have been in the promoting mood, and after shifting their two closest outfield top prospects up a notch another one was bound to follow. Spencer Jones has risen up the organization’s boards rapidly over the past year, and now the young outfielder finds himself closing out the year in Double-A Somerset. The role opened up after Jasson Domínguez got his promotion to Triple-A, which was set in motion by Everson Pereira getting the call to the majors. Jones has recently been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees’ system, and this promotion puts him in great standing to start next year strong in the upper minors.

MLB.com | Adam Berry: The Yankees and Rays had their final meeting of the year on Sunday, and the two sides clashed over a series of hit-by-pitches from New York’s pitchers. The breaking point came when Albert Abreu plunked Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning, and the benches had to empty for a good ol’ round of staring each other down in the middle of the field. These two teams have truly not gotten along over the past few years, but the rivalry’s physical dust-ups have been fairly one-sided this year prompting some frustrated comments by the Rays.

NY Daily News | Gary Phillips: Pereira got his call-up as mentioned previously, and even though the results haven’t manifested much yet the team is putting their faith in the youth. Aaron Boone penciled Pereira in at cleanup on Sunday, with fellow former top prospect Anthony Volpe right behind him in the five-hole. Boone mentioned that he likes the process that Pereira has put together at the plate despite the lack of success, and the team doesn’t have anything else to play for at this point in the year, so why not.

NY Post | Andrew Crane: Finally, we end on a somber note as former Yankees executive George Rose passed away on Sunday. Rose got his start with the team as Hideki Irabu’s translator for the 1998 and ‘99 seasons, and came back to New York in 2007 to be the director of Pacific Rim Operations, a scouting business in Japan. Rose was also an instrumental factor in landing Masahiro Tanaka for the Yanks back in 2014, having moved back stateside in 2010 to be an advisor for the team. Rest in peace George, and we send well wishes to his family.