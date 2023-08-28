Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/28/23

The sun rises on a new day, and the Yankees still don’t have a series win. It really shouldn’t be too much to ask, winning two games in a three-game span. But it’s just not happening with these Yankees, not even on a weekend where they did generally play better baseball against the rival Rays. This upcoming series with the Tigers offers fertile ground for a win, but a split between these two also-ran’s feels more apt.

Ahead of the four games in Detroit, Matt has you covered with the projected pitching matchups. I’ll also get you up to speed on the day that was in the American League, which featured the red-hot Mariners storming to a shocking AL West lead. Also, Kevin will give us the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is Carlos Rodón turning a corner?

2. When will the Yankees next win a series?