Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/27/23

Well, maybe one day we’ll see another winning streak for the Yankees. Their last two wins were both immediately answered by losses, but it’s hard to complain after sitting through nine straight losses at this point. It is what it is, and it’s honestly more of a curiosity if they’ll be able to keep up their new pattern and wind up winning a series for the first time in months.

There’s a Sunday matinee in store for us, so before that gets underway we’ve got a couple things to run by you. Peter has the latest from around the AL, and Estevão talks about the league-wide response to players’ injury concerns after the latest reports about Shohei Ohtani’s elbow. Afterwards, Kevin details the ‘98 team’s extra-inning win against the Angels and John takes us through this week on social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can the Yankees pencil Clarke Schmidt in as a middle of the rotation starter for next year?

2. Will the Yankees play .500 ball or better in September?