Around the Empire: Yankees News - 8/27/23

New York Post | Dean Balsamini & Matthew Sedacca: The New York Yankees are 62-67, but despite the under .500 record and the offense that struggles to put up runs against even the worst of teams in MLB, the ticket prices are going up next season by 10 percent, and even to the most die-hard fans, the raise is frustrating.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The Yankees have a serious decision to make with the impending free agent center fielder, Harrison Bader. Considering their performance this season, there’s a question floating around about whether or not Bader will return to the Bronx. Even though Bader has said that he wants to stay, he’s not sure where his future lies. He understands that his offensive numbers are not where they need to be, and that this game is a “results business.” Nonetheless, he wants to be back in pinstripes next season, but it’s still unknown whether or not Brian Cashman will commit the money to the center fielder.

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: You may have heard of him when the Yankees made a big splash in the international signing period a few years ago, but Roderick Arias has been building a solid case to be one of the Yankees’ top prospects. Still just 18 years old for a few more weeks, the young shortstop isn’t anywhere near the majors but has gotten the eyes of plenty of scouts in the summer leagues. He’s viewed as a lock at the position, always a great indicator for a prospects’ defense, and has plenty of raw power to hope on.