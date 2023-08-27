Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Flying High

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the Yankees shifted from “Let’s try for a miracle run” to “Let’s focus on 2024” mode after their nine game losing streak, major league debuts, rebound performances, an airplane flight, and more dominated the week. Let’s get started!

Welcome to The Show, Everson

The Yankees started the week by recalling Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira from Triple-A Scranton, inserted immediately into the lineup at the hot corner and in left field. As it was not his first time in the big leagues, Peraza didn’t make a big deal about it, but for Pereira, it was his major league debut. And so, for the first time in a while, he opened up his Instagram and posted twice — first for his debut, then for his first career hit.

Sevy Spotlight

This season has been nothing short of a disaster for former ace Luis Severino. And so, when he spun 6.2 shutout innings against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday to break the nine-game losing streak, earning him a standing ovation from a Yankee Stadium crowd that pines for his 2017-2018 prime, Sevy made sure to celebrate it on Instagram.

As someone who was in attendance that day, it was good to see Severino remind us all why he once was destined for stardom.

CC & Dellin at the Stadium

I was not the only important person at Wednesday’s Yankee game. Former Yankee pitchers CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances were also in attendance. Naturally, they had much better seats than I did, and were also shown on the video board in between innings.

That’s Ambassador Betances to you

Speaking of Betances, the former flamethrowing righty has been spotted all over the place this season, making appearances at big games such as the London Series. Well, now we know why: Betances is part of the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program, helping to grow the game.

Captain Schmidt, Reporting for Duty

Last, and certainly not least, we end with an adorable story. As the Yankees left Newark airport on the team plane, they were greeted by Delta Airlines pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of pitcher Clarke Schmidt. And so, instead of a boring humdrum flight to Tampa, the team got a chance to look behind the curtain at what goes into flying a commercial airplane.

The best part about this story? Because of this, Dwight was still in Tampa on Saturday, and was able to attend his son’s start against the Rays.