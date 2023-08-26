Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/26/23

The Yankees defied expectations and won their second game in three tries — just not in the same series. Still, they walked into Tropicana Field and walked out with a win in the opener, and perhaps more importantly at this point in the season Gerrit Cole absolutely shoved in the process. The Yankee ace continued his Cy push with 11 strikeouts over 7.2 innings and only one (earned) run allowed, and the offense backed him up despite an off night from Aaron Judge.

The series continues later today, but before that Jeff catches you up on what went down around the rest of the league. Andrés highlights Ben Rice’s jump onto the Yankees’ (and the scouts’) radar, Sam recounts a split doubleheader for the 1998 team OTD, Malachi details how Luis Severino rewound the clocks for a night against the Nats, and Estevão opines on how the Yankees can at least still play spoiler down the stretch.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Gerrit Cole finish the year with his sub-three ERA intact?

2. When will the next series win happen?