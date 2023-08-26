New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Glasnow

I’ve been covering Yankee games here at PSA since 2017, and it seems like every year you get an inordinate amount of one pitcher’s starts. This year, that guy seems to be Clarke Schmidt, who it feels like I’ve covered half of his 25 outings this season. I think that means I’m reasonably qualified to tell us all what we should expect from Schmidt today, if his cutter and knuckle curve are on.

Schmidt will pitch into the sixth inning, allowing a pair of runs or so. He might not do anything that really jumps out in a rewatch, but other than a dreadful start against Atlanta a week ago, he hasn’t had a bad game since mid-May. His walks have ticked up over the last two starts, but fortunately, the Rays aren’t one of the most walk-focused teams in the league and hopefully that won’t come back to bite the right-hander.

Tyler Glasnow will be on the hill opposing him, a familiar face for Yankee fans. He has a 3.35 ERA and 3.12 FIP, albeit in only 80.2 innings, 2⁄ 3 of the total Schmidt’s logged this far. His 6-foot-8 frame gives him some of the best extension in all of baseball, and paired with a fastball that sits 96-97, it must feel like he just reaches out and puts the ball in the catcher’s mitt.

How to watch

Location: Tropicana Field — St. Petersburg, FL

First pitch: 4:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES — NYY / Bally Sports Sun — TB

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.