Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/25/23

Another day, another mind-numbing way to lose. In truth, the Yankees are mostly just playing out the string these days, so losses like the one they suffered to the Nationals yesterday don’t sting nearly as much as they would’ve a few months ago when the team still offered hope. Even so, this loss (allowing the game-losing run on a series of infield hits, seeing the winning run stranded on base on a ball that was struck well) still showed that there are always new stomach-turning ways to lose a ballgame.

In any event, the Yankees are off to Tampa, where they at least can try to play spoiler. Ahead of the matchup with the Rays, get caught up on the rest of Thursday’s action, as well as Peter’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. Also, Matt will preview the three-game set at the Trop, Alex will do a deep dive on Tommy Kahnle’s struggles, and Casey will remember a fond, and nauseating, Yankee Stadium memory from his youth.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees shut down Aaron Judge at some point this year?

2. With the annual New York NFL preseason showdown tomorrow, who wins more games this year, the Giants or Jets?