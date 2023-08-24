Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/24/23

It’s an honor to be able to open one of these talking about something positive for a change. The Yankees decided enough was enough and dominated both sides of the game on Wednesday, getting an effective Luis Severino start for the first time in ages and getting three homers in one night from Aaron Judge for literally the first time ever. That’s certainly a winning formula, but now we’ll have to see if they can cap off this series without getting near-perfect results. Also, Michael King will make a foray back into starting, so we’ll see how that works out.

Before we figure out how all of that will resolve, allow me to start your day off with a recap of the AL action in the Rivalry Roundup. After that, Andrés goes over the historic franchise losing streaks that the Yankees blissfully avoided joining when they snapped theirs last night and John covers how Andy Pettitte’s one very-bad-no-good inning ruined an otherwise excellent start for the 1998 team. Later on, Esteban dives into the specific areas to look out for with regards to Everson Pereira’s tryout over the last month-plus of the season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can Judge still push for a 35-homer season despite missing as much time as he did?

2. How long will Michael King last in his start today?