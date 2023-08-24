New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals: Michael King vs. Patrick Corbin

Our long, pinstriped nightmare finally came to an end last night, as the Yankees beat the Nationals to snap a nine-game losing streak. Aaron Judge had a massive night, putting up his first career three home run game to finally end the Yankees’ skid. Now, it’s time to see if they can win again. This afternoon, the Yankees will go for the series win before they head back out on the road.

For the Nationals, Patrick Corbin is set to get the start. After a couple disastrous seasons, Corbin’s been a bit better this year, but still below average. He has been better in recent weeks, and the Yankees’ offense is always liable to make a mediocre pitcher look like an ace.

Michael King will get the ball first for the Yankees, likely in an opener role. King was last seen Sunday, giving up three runs over 1.1 innings to the Red Sox, throwing 28 pitches in the process. The right-hander is far from stretched out at this point, so a bulk guy like Jhony Brito seems likely to follow after a couple innings.

Come join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY) / MASN (WSH)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY) / WJFK 106.7 The Fan (WSH)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

