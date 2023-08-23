Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/23/23

We’re reaching historic territory at this point. A shot in the arm in the form of a couple top prospects wasn’t enough to jolt the sleeping Yankees offense awake, as they fell to a moribund Nationals team. Their losing streak of nine is the longest they’ve had in over 40 years. Maybe they’ll take a lead tonight.

On the site, wake up with Andrew’s Rivalry Roundup, as well as Marcus’ analysis of the Yankees’ Florida Complex League team. Later, Matt looks back at a wild loss from the 1998 Yankees season, and Malachi takes a big-picture look at Anthony Volpe’s outlook heading into 2024, and what the team might expect from him come next season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much more excited are you to watch the Yankees now that Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza are on the team?

2. What month and year will Jasson Domínguez make his major league debut?