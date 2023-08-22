Carlos Rodón, Billy McKinney swap places on IL as Yanks call up Peraza, Pereira

We knew a bunch of moves would be coming today, after yesterday’s news that the Yankees would call up both Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira. To add to that, left-hander Carlos Rodón was activated off the IL and will make the start tonight in the Yankees’ series opener with the Nationals.

Per Jack Curry and others, we can expect that both Peraza and Pereira will see plenty of playing time in the season’s final month. The corresponding moves to get those guys on the roster only solidify Pereira’s role as a starting outfielder, with Greg Allen designated for assignment and Billy McKinney moved to the 10-day IL due to back spasms. We should expect to see some outfield rotation of Pereria, Harrison Bader, and Aaron Judge taking up the lion’s share of innings for the rest of the season (plus some Jake Bauers and Giancarlo Stanton).

The full roster moves are listed below:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



•Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodón (#55) from the 15-day injured list.

•Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) and OF Everson Pereira (#80) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Designated OF Greg Allen for assignment.… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 22, 2023

Note: Rodón didn’t need a spot created for him on the roster today since reliever Greg Weissert was demoted on Sunday.

Peraza will fit into the infield rotation, as his ability to play three spots will give the Yankees plenty of chances to get him innings. A double play combination of Anthony Volpe with Peraza at second, flanked by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu at the corners, makes the most sense going forward but Oswald can probably play anywhere.

Allen had made the most of his 28 plate appearances this year with the Yankees since being acquired at the same time the team bid adieu to Aaron Hicks. The veteran spent a few weeks on the IL but notched a 124 wRC+ mostly as a late-game replacement and pinch -unner. Still, he was the easy choice to be the one removed for these call-ups. Steamer pegs Pereira to be ten points better by wRC+ down the stretch, and he carries the upside of youth that Allen doesn’t have.

Meanwhile, Rodón will look to get his season back on track after recovering from a balky hamstring. The lefty has thrown just 27 innings all season, and with an ERA and FIP north of seven, it hasn’t been 27 innings to feel very good about. Rodón was brought in to be the 1A to ace Gerrit Cole, and while it may be too late for Carlos to help the club in a playoff push, he can at least restore some confidence ahead of 2024 with a big final month.