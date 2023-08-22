Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/22/23

Well if nothing else, the Yankees are finally mixing things up today. They’re on their longest losing streak since 1995 and appear ticketed for their first sub-.500 season in 31 years, so it’s past time to at least give some younger talent a look. Outfielder Everson Pereira will be up for his MLB debut (likely tonight), and he’ll be joined by Oswald Peraza, an infielder who deserves a longer look in The Show than he’s seen so far. The beat writers are saying that they’ll get a real leash and not just platoon work and bench time; let’s hope so.

Today on the site, Marcus will run through the past week of minor league action, Madison will handle the short Rivalry Roundup, and Sam will preview this three-game set against the Nationals. Later on, John will remember a big day for the 1998 Yankees in Texas, Estevão will fairly bemoan New York’s questionable spending habits, and assuming nothing goes wrong with the recording process, Kunj and I will have a new episode of Podument Park.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. When is the next year the Nats make the playoffs?

2. If you could hit “Undo” on the Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery trade, would you? Or is it just not relevant enough?