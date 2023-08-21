Yankees will call up Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza ahead of Tuesday’s game

After weeks of waiting for something on this team to change, the Yankees seem to have acquiesced to fans. The YES Network’s Jack Curry is reporting that Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza will both be called up to the MLB roster ahead of Tuesday’s series opener with the Nationals. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch confirmed the news as well.

The 22-year-old Pereira has spent time with both Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton this year, and has exploded since his promotion to the RailRiders. Slashing .312/.386/.551 in 158 plate appearances, he’s cut his strikeout rate down from his mark with the Patriots and should give the Yankees something new to try out in the outfield. Pereira currently ranks among MLB’s Top 100 prospects by both Baseball America (No. 77) and MLB Pipeline (No. 80), and he’s clearly one of the best minor league players in the organization.

To paraphrase John Sterling, I have nothing against Jake Bauers or Billy McKinney, but they’re just not cutting it and if the Yankees are going to miss the postseason anyway, you might as well get a closer look at the next wave of young talent. This will be Pereira’s MLB debut.

Peraza, meanwhile, has already seen MLB playing time this year, posting a 64 wRC+ after a 146 in 2022. He’s been adequate with Scranton since his demotion, and hopefully the time in the majors is less about making an immediate impact and more about fixing some of the bad habits the 23-year-old showed in May and June. For what it’s worth, RailRiders beat writer Conor Foley seemed to think that Peraza’s made real strides and he’s been watching him closer than just about anyone outside the organization.

There has been some chatter about Austin Wells, too, but it seems more likely that if he is indeed called up, it will be part of a September wave when the Yankees can add two extra players to the 26-man roster. Teams don’t often carry three catchers and New York seemingly doesn’t want to use an option on Ben Rortvedt just to swap him out for Wells when they can have both in a week and a half.

If nothing else, we can expect both Pereira and Peraza to see plenty of time on the field:

Pereira has a 312/386/551 slash line with 8 HRs and 33 RBI in 35 games at AAA. Peraza has a 273/348/424 with 14 HRs and 36 RBI in 63 games at AAA. Expect both players to get a lot of playing time. It’s time for the Yankees to see what these kids can do. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) August 21, 2023

Re: the promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira, I'm told the plan is for them to play essentially every day going forward. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty ‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 21, 2023

Corresponding moves likely won’t come until tomorrow (the Yankees already made room for Carlos Rodón’s activation by demoting reliever Greg Weissert), but there’s enough chaff on the MLB roster that subbing in two of the org’s best prospects shouldn’t be too hard.

Update

In addition to Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza going to the Yankees, Jasson Dominguez will be heading to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



"The Martian" moves one step away from the majors. — Brendan Kuty ‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 21, 2023

As a small extra note that will surely intrigue Baby Bomber fans, highly-regarded outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez is making a jump, too. The 20-year-old will be one stop away from the majors now after his promotion to Triple-A from Double-A Somerset. He was hitting .254/.367/.414 with 15 homers and 37 stolen bases with the Patriots, and he’s really been playing well since the start of July with a .331/.399/.492 triple slash, good for a 144 wRC+.