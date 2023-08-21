 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees will call up Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza ahead of Tuesday’s game

Amid a dreadful eight-game skid, the Yankees are finally giving some top prospects a look.

By Joshua Diemert
/ new
New York Yankees Photo Day
Pereira will be making his MLB debut
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After weeks of waiting for something on this team to change, the Yankees seem to have acquiesced to fans. The YES Network’s Jack Curry is reporting that Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza will both be called up to the MLB roster ahead of Tuesday’s series opener with the Nationals. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch confirmed the news as well.

The 22-year-old Pereira has spent time with both Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton this year, and has exploded since his promotion to the RailRiders. Slashing .312/.386/.551 in 158 plate appearances, he’s cut his strikeout rate down from his mark with the Patriots and should give the Yankees something new to try out in the outfield. Pereira currently ranks among MLB’s Top 100 prospects by both Baseball America (No. 77) and MLB Pipeline (No. 80), and he’s clearly one of the best minor league players in the organization.

To paraphrase John Sterling, I have nothing against Jake Bauers or Billy McKinney, but they’re just not cutting it and if the Yankees are going to miss the postseason anyway, you might as well get a closer look at the next wave of young talent. This will be Pereira’s MLB debut.

Peraza, meanwhile, has already seen MLB playing time this year, posting a 64 wRC+ after a 146 in 2022. He’s been adequate with Scranton since his demotion, and hopefully the time in the majors is less about making an immediate impact and more about fixing some of the bad habits the 23-year-old showed in May and June. For what it’s worth, RailRiders beat writer Conor Foley seemed to think that Peraza’s made real strides and he’s been watching him closer than just about anyone outside the organization.

There has been some chatter about Austin Wells, too, but it seems more likely that if he is indeed called up, it will be part of a September wave when the Yankees can add two extra players to the 26-man roster. Teams don’t often carry three catchers and New York seemingly doesn’t want to use an option on Ben Rortvedt just to swap him out for Wells when they can have both in a week and a half.

If nothing else, we can expect both Pereira and Peraza to see plenty of time on the field:

Corresponding moves likely won’t come until tomorrow (the Yankees already made room for Carlos Rodón’s activation by demoting reliever Greg Weissert), but there’s enough chaff on the MLB roster that subbing in two of the org’s best prospects shouldn’t be too hard.

Update

As a small extra note that will surely intrigue Baby Bomber fans, highly-regarded outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez is making a jump, too. The 20-year-old will be one stop away from the majors now after his promotion to Triple-A from Double-A Somerset. He was hitting .254/.367/.414 with 15 homers and 37 stolen bases with the Patriots, and he’s really been playing well since the start of July with a .331/.399/.492 triple slash, good for a 144 wRC+.

More From Pinstripe Alley

Loading comments...