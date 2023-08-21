Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Things have certainly gone from bad to worse in just a week’s time. Back-to-back sweeps at the hands of Atlanta and Boston has New York reeling in every which way, and the fact that only one of those losses was even competitive stands out amidst the overall underperformance of the losing streak that they’re on. Publications like FanGraphs are officially starting to peg their playoff odds at zero percent alongside the teams that have sleepwalked through the season from April onwards, and it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Now that the plug is all but pulled on 2023, its a full-on look to the future with the month and change left in hand. The amount of days left officially allows teams to call up prospects and play them without running out their rookie status, and we’ve seen several teams do so already — but the Yankees haven’t joined them yet. Will we see any significant playing time from players like Everson Pereira and Austin Wells in the majors this year? Will we see any of the veterans make a push to justify keeping them around? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of August 24th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.