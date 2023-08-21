Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/21/23

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: Before the Yankees took the field on Sunday against the Red Sox, Boone discussed some details of a meeting he had with owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman.

“We understand we’re in a tough spot, and it’s not going well,” said manager Aaron Boone. “We’re in the business of trying to fix it. [We’re discussing] what are the best moves moving forward for us to try and get us on track.”

Accounting Sunday’s loss, the Yankees are 60-64, last in the AL East and 17 games behind the leaders. When it comes to the last Wild Card spot, the team is nine games back. They might not have enough time to even vaguely get themselves in the conversation for a playoff spot. Even the ever-optimistic Boone acknowledged that the Yankees would have to “be unbelievable the rest of the way.”

When asked about potentially promoting some of their prospects (such as Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, and others) in the last few weeks of the season, Boone didn’t rule it out.

“I think it’s possible,” he said. “We’ll probably talk about it some more today. So yeah, I think anything’s on the table right now.”

MLB.com: The Yankees will play against the Detroit Tigers on August 18, 2024, for the next edition of the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” (This year’s game happened last night between Philadelphia and Washington.)

It’s be special event hosted in connection with the Little League Baseball World Series. Prior to that, MLB players will follow the annual tradition and go to Little League World Series games earlier that day.

NY Post | Zach Braziller: For the Yankees, each day represents another opportunity to suffer a crushing loss. After being swept by the Boston Red Sox, New York has dropped a whopping eight consecutive games. On Sunday, they came from behind to tie the game with an Anthony Volpe home run, but fell behind again not too long after that and failed to score with two runners on and no outs in the ninth frame.

Their losing streak is, according to The Post, their longest since 1995. The team hasn’t led since the second inning on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, and they are now hitting .135 with runners in scoring position during the skid, and their run of 30 consecutive winning seasons is in jeopardy.

“They’ve kicked our ass,” Boone said about the Red Sox after Sunday’s game. No argument there.