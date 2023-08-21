Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/23

The first two sentences of the Yankees’ Wikipedia page read thusly:

The New York Yankees are an American professional baseball team based in the New York City borough of the Bronx. The Yankees compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) East division.

The word “compete” in there is doing a lot of work because while it’s technically true, one could hardly call this Yankees team “competitive.” Even after a closer game yesterday, that’s all I’ll say. They’ve lost eight in a row and are just a tough, tough watch.

It’s a quiet day for us here on the site, particularly with the Yankees off (the Nationals are coming into town beginning tomorrow). Matt will have the Rivalry Roundup, Jake will check in with the 1998 Yankees, and Madison will post the mailbag prompt.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could only call up one of Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, or Austin Wells, who would it be and why?

2. Manny Ramirez entered the Guardians Hall of Fame yesterday on the strength of his remarkable first eight years in the league. Do you associate him more with Cleveland or Boston at this point?