New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Clarke Schmidt vs. Josh Winckowski

If this long-prophesized turnaround is going to happen, it kinda needs to start today. The Yankees have lost seven games in a row, and haven’t actually won a series since playing the Royals in late July. They can’t win this series against the Red Sox, but they can at least get into the right side of the W/L column for the first time in a week.

Clarke Schmidt had gotten himself on a nice little run for about eight weeks or so, before the Atlanta Braves kicked his teeth in on Monday night. From June 1st to that outing in Atlanta, he had posted a 3.49 ERA, although his FIP running more than a run higher indicated that he still doesn’t strike out as many as you’d like and has some problems keeping the ball in the yard.

I have never heard of Josh Winckowski before writing this thread, so he’ll probably go 6.1 innings allowing just one run today. He’ll play the role of opener for the Sox today, his first time doing so. Winckowski doesn’t really offer swing and miss stuff, but a capable cutter-sinker combination has induced a ground-ball rate above 50 percent in both seasons of his major league career.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, NESN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv (out of tri-state area)

