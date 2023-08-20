Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/20/23

You know the saying — when it rains, it pours. The Yankees are stuck out in the monsoon right now, reeling from a seven-game losing streak and all but buried in the standings. The Red Sox have come into town and bashed them around willy-nilly, and at this point the Yankees would be lucky just to keep the series finale close, let alone avoiding a sweep. Yeah, it’s gotten that bad just like that.

Before we get to witness the latest attempt at righting the ship, there’s a bit we’ve prepared for you. Jeff has the Rivalry Roundup covering all the latest AL action, and Matt provides some more forgotten 1998 Yankees to discuss. Kevin then brings the latest chapter in the 1998 diary, this one an unfortunate mess of errors, and after the game John will be around with the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

AD

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. When is the math finally going to write off the Yanks?

2. Did Gerrit Cole’s Cy odds take a sizeable drop after a rough performance yesterday?