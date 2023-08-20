Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/20/23

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: Following the Yankees’ 8-3 loss in the series opener against the Red Sox, Aaron Boone called a team meeting which he claims left the team feeling that a turnaround was imminent. It wasn’t, with the Yankees putting up an even more feeble display in the middle game, losing 8-1 while managing only two hits to extend their losing streak to seven. It was also Gerrit Cole’s worst start of the season, giving up six runs including a grand slam, though with the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman also suffering a clunker, the Yankees’ ace just about manages to hold serve in the AL Cy Young race.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty (subscription required): With the Yankees all but eliminated from the Wild Card race (and with the cutoff date to preserve rookie status in 2024 achieved), it’s time for the team to give some of their prospects major league experience. Kuty proposes four call-ups, starting with the team’s No. 2 prospect Everson Pereira, cutting Greg Allen to make room. He rounds out his suggestions with Oswald Peraza for Billy McKinney, Clayton Beeter into the rotation moving Luis Severino to the bullpen, and Austin Wells for a back-end reliever.

Yahoo! Sports | SNY Newsdesk: It’s no wonder Kuty identifies those players for call-ups as each of the trio enjoyed big days as the big league squad stumbled. Pereira smacked two solo shots, Austin Wells drove in three on a pair of hits, and Oswald Peraza reached base three times including a home run and triple. It remains to be seen whether their impressive performances are enough to earn a look-in.

ESPN | Reuters: Carlos Rodón is scheduled to come off IL and start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He was forced from his last start due to injury having given up five runs in 2.2 innings to the Astros and landed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain. The 30-year-old lefty is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract and is 1-4 in six starts with a 7.33 ERA, 7.37 FIP, 25 strikeouts and -0.5 fWAR in 27 innings.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Billy McKinney was absent from Saturday’s lineup as he deals with back stiffness. Greg Allen deputized in his place, but with the outfield depth already in a precarious place, the Yankees may need to call up one of their outfield prospects. Aaron Boone has said that Everson Pereira and Austin Wells are on the team’s radar.