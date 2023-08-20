Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Let’s Get Bananas

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The Yankees, as you’re probably aware, did not exactly play good baseball this week, and as you may have noticed, bad baseball and social media inactivity tend to go hand-in-hand. Of course, I don’t blame them for that; I, for one, tend to avoid social media when in a stressful time of life, and if a baseball player doesn’t find a weeklong losing streak stressful, then I’d want to quote Tony Stark and ask them “What’s your secret?”

Fortunately for us, plenty of people around the Yankees have continued to grace Instagram and Facebook and the letter formerly known as Twitter with their presence. And, coincidentally, all the posts revolve around Yankees starting pitchers standing next to people, typically their significant others. Let’s get started.

A Cole Summer

Since the All-Star break, Gerrit Cole has been largely absent from the ‘gram, putting his efforts into his quest for a Cy Young award and increasingly futile attempts at dragging the Yankees back into respectability. That doesn’t mean life has been all work and no play, however, and thanks to his wife Amy, we can get a little glimpse of what a Cole family summer looks like off the diamond.

CC goes Bananas!

CC Sabathia went out to celebrate his son Carter’s birthday with a trip to see the minor league sensation, the Savannah Bananas! For those you who are unaware, the Bananas are an exhibition baseball team known for their quirky variant of baseball known as “banana ball” that incorporates such things as dance breaks and a guy on stilts.

Much less interestingly, he went golfing later in the week.

Happy birthday from Nasty Nestor

This season has been nothing but a disaster for the crafty lefty Nestor Cortes, who has struggled with ineffectiveness and shoulder injuries that very well might be related. Off the field, however, things are going well for Nestor, who wished his wife-to-be a happy birthday.