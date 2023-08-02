Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/2/23

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Arrogance is the very best way to put it with this Yankees organization. They are out of touch with reality on their own player evaluations, and other clubs are beginning to see it. The tides are changing in the Bronx. Compounding failed moves with inactivity is not acceptable for a team with these resources, and yet it will continue to be as long as owner Hal Steinbrenner remains unperturbed.

The Athletic | Rustin Dodd: Keynan Middleton has some compelling pitch specifications. There is no doubt that he is the type of guy that pitching coach Matt Blake and company can get more out of. However, he is the not the type of player who will sway the course of the team.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: As a former top prospect, Spencer Howard is yet another interesting project for the Yankees development system. During his minor league development, he was known for a top of the line four-seamer, but that has since been lost. Look for that to be a focus for the organization; he’ll start by reporting to Triple-A Scranton.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Nestor Cortes is scheduled to make his final rehab start today and should return from his long stint on the IL next week. He probably never imagined that he could potentially be replacing a healthy Luis Severino. The righty will start against once-and-now-current Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on Friday, but since the Yankees won’t switch to a six-man rotation, Severino’s extremely suspect 2023 might have him on the chopping block.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: This one came pre-deadline, but it was necessary comment from Kirschner. With the options available to the team at the deadline, no one move would have been the answer for the team. Following an afternoon of acquiring two middle relievers and nothing else, the stance is only further cemented.