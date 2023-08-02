Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/2/23

The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone. The Yankees asked for too much for their rentals are hardly added anything worth a damn (with all due respect to the families of Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard). Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone said some asinine quotes after the fact while their team lost again. All in all, a glorious day in Yankeeland!

Today on the site, Jeff will present the Rivalry Recap while Sam and John will do recaps of the deadline activity (or lack thereof) from the Yankees and and the AL East as a whole. We’ll also have a new edition of Podument Park from Kunj and me, Peter will check in with the 1998 Yankees, and Andrés will argue why the Luis Severino extension 2019 was a good idea at the time — even if it didn’t work out accordingly.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video Bally Sports Sun, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you rather Aaron Judge play or just be shut down for 2023?

2. Who made the best trade of the MLB Trade Deadline?