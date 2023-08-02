Podument Park Ep. 18: A Troubling Trade Deadline

Due to some real-life things happening, we haven’t been able to record the podcast since before the All-Star break. What doesn’t help is that the Yankees haven’t done much to motivate us to find some time either. It’s just been all bad. The highlight of the second half has essentially been being mildly amused at Domingo Germán getting scratched from a start due to armpit discomfort and then finding himself pitching five shutout innings in relief of Jhony Brito.

They’ve only won six games since the calendar flipped, and three of those came via a sweep of the second-worst team in baseball, the Royals. And now the trade deadline has passed and the Yankees did...nothing. Technically they acquired relievers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard, but those don’t really count as moves. They had the opportunities to be either buyers or sellers, choosing either direction would’ve been better than doing nothing. So, of course, they did nothing (as well-articulated by Sam this morning).

So, we vented our frustrations at basically everything that’s happened since the All-Star break. If you’re looking for trade deadline-only discussions, jump ahead to around the 16:25 mark (though ads might bump it a minute later). After we said our piece, we wrapped up the podcast with our usual check-in at the dire Baseball Reference WAR leaderboard and wrapped things up with handing out our Yankee and Manfred awards of the week/second half to date.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.