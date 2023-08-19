New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Kutter Crawford

I don’t want to say that this is the only Yankee game worth watching this week, but one way or the other Gerrit Cole has been one of the few bright spots of the entire season. The right-hander is the frontrunner for the AL Cy Young, and every fifth day has the chance to solidify his case.

A 2.76 ERA sparkles and Cole leads all MLB pitchers in bWAR, although his fWAR “merely” has him ninth in the game. He’s been the best part of the Yankees’ season, and although he’s only faced the Red Sox once this year, we can be pretty confident he’ll put up another strong start today. In that lone outing, Cole went six innings, allowing just two runs, striking out six against a single walk. Of course, he lost that game, because he pitches for the 2023 New York Yankees.

Kutter Crawford takes the hill for the Red Sox, boasting a 3.80 ERA while splitting time in the bullpen and rotation. He does, indeed, feature a cutter, which saves me from suing his parent, and it’s one of six pitches in his arsenal, although his sweeper is the only real plus pitch of the bunch.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NESN, FS1 (National)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

