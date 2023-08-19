Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/19/23

Even in an all but lost season, there are still delights to be had. Among them very well could be defeating the rival Red Sox, or at least playing spoiler to teams like Boston, Tampa, or Toronto. But it doesn’t seem like the Yankees will be even up to that task. On a Friday night in the Bronx, the Bombers were decimated by a Red Sox team that was supposed to finish miles behind in the standings. They’ll play game two of the series this afternoon, and at least Gerrit Cole gets the ball in that one.

Ahead of today’s matinee, get caught up on the rest of the AL slate from Friday night with Peter’s Rivalry Roundup. Also, Sam gives us the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, Noah discusses some of the positives Rándy Vasquez has shown, and Andres looks at the Somerset Patriots rotation, the strongest collection of pitching talent in the Yankee farm system.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NSN, FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you take Gerrit Cole or the field to win the AL Cy Young right now?

2. Will you catch any of the Women’s World Cup Final tomorrow morning? Who will win?