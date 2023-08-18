Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/18/23

Wasn’t yesterday nice? The Yankees didn’t lose! Sure, they didn’t play, but you take the relative wins as they come by! Sadly, they must resume the baseball tonight, and against no less an annoying opponent than the Red Sox. I would say that this has all the makings of a disappointing weekend with the Yankees already riding an L5, but I don’t think anyone outside the organization even has expectations anymore. Isn’t that fun?

Today on the site, Madison will have the abbreviated Rivalry Roundup, Matt will preview this three-game series against the Red Sox, and Peter will remember happier times with the 1998 Yankees. Later on, Josh will editorialize about the Yankees’ appearance vs. real action, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which playoff race outside the AL East is catching your attention the most as we hit the back half of August?

2. Who will lead MLB in homers, Matt Olson or Shohei Ohtani?