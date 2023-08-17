Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/23

After getting thoroughly outclassed in Atlanta to cap off a horrendous road trip, the Yankees are blissfully off today as they travel home. They’ll be licking their wounds before getting thrown right back into the gauntlet with a series against the archrival Red Sox, but that’s almost an afterthought right now. The team is below .500 for the first time since May 2021, and the first time this late in the year since the early 1990s. Add that all up and you get perhaps the worst Yankees team in a generation, a remarkable achievement considering where their expectations were set at the start.

While the team has the day off, we’ll show more life than they have recently. Jake covers the games from last night that were relevant to their fading playoff hopes, and Marcus covers a dark horse candidate to assist the rotation. John has the latest flashback to the 1998 squad, Esteban looks to Anthony Volpe for the At-Bat of the Week, Andrés flashes back to what the league looked like the last time the Yanks were this bad, and finally Noah takes Brian Cashman to task for being unable to repeat his 2016 breakdown of the bullpen.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long will the team stay under .500? Will they end the season there?

2. Are you watching these latest beatdowns or are you just checking the scores to see if they do anything?