Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/16/23

Associated Press | Paul Newberry: The big news from Aaron Boone yesterday was that Aaron Judge isn’t expected to need surgery on his toe after the season. The manager said that while Judge isn’t at 100 percent, the slugger feels as though he’s still improving even as he’s gotten back into games. Judge missed nearly two months after tearing a ligament in his right foot while making a running catch at Dodger Stadium.

MLB.com | Theo DeRosa: Gerrit Cole remains atop MLB.com’s latest straw poll on the Cy Young races. Cole garnered 38 of 50 first-place votes, easily outstripping second-place finisher Kevin Gausman. The consensus is in: it’s Cole’s award to lose if he can handle himself down the stretch. Out in the NL, Arizona’s Zac Gallen led the way.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The Yankees’ rotation is in dire straits, down several arms and trotting out a hapless Luis Severino on a weekly basis. But pitching coach Matt Blake mentioned a few players that would be on the radar if the Yankees decided to add a different arm to the mix. “I think [Clayton] Beeter would be in the conversation. I think Mitch Spence would be in the conversation... Obviously, Will Warren’s on the radar” said Blake. Warren and Beeter, while well-regarded prospects, have only recently been promoted to Triple-A and have had growing pains at the level. Spence is a less-heralded prospect, but has more experience in the high minors, with a 4.76 ERA across 250 innings the last two seasons.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo: After updating the top 30 prospects for each team, MLB Pipeline has revealed their farm system rankings. The Yankees have fallen a bit, to 21st in this ranking after coming in at 13th on MLB’s preseason list. The Pipeline team still has praise for aspects of the farm, highlighting the Yankees’ exciting trio of outfielders in Everson Pereira, Jasson Domínguez, and Spencer Jones, and praising the team’s ability to turn unheralded young arms into legitimate pitching prospects.