Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/16/23

The Yankees have played 120 games in 2023, and they’ve won 60 of them, and lost 60 of them. It’s been a pretty miserable year, but the Yankees actually haven’t spent a single day below .500. In fact, they didn’t spend any day below .500 in 2022 either. That all might be about to change, with a sweep at the hands of the Braves looming. If the Yankees can’t avoid the brooms tonight, they’ll sink under .500 for the first time since May 1, 2021. Rougned Odor was starting at second base and hitting third on that day, if anyone was wondering.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports South, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are the Yankees the most disappointing team in baseball?

2. As the Yankees have faded fast, is there a team you’ve found yourself supporting elsewhere in the league?