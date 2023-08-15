VOTE: How many wins will the Yankees have at the end of 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s not a secret to anybody who has followed the Yankees’ season that 2023 has been a rough year. It has brought a series of unexpected events and problems with it such as injuries, dugout and clubhouse outbursts, long slumps, suspensions, and many others.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees are last in the AL East with a 60-59 record. Being just one game over .500 is both shocking and disappointing. Such is life in the toughest division in the sport, yes, but the Yanks have nobody to blame but themselves.

Puzzling infatuations with ineffective players, a lousy management of injuries, a lack of faith in prospects and a failure to take action in crucial instances (the offseason and the trade deadline are prime examples) have set the franchise back more than the injuries. All things considered, the Yankees are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1992 — a remarkable 31 years ago.

The math is still on the Yankees side because there is still a month and a half left of regular season baseball to play. They are far, far from being (and looking like) a playoffs team, though. The third Wild Card spot is 5.5 games away, but they have to overcome three teams to gain possession of it.

The question of the week is: How many wins do you think the Yankees will have when all is said and done? All possible are included outcomes, though it’s hard to see this team winning more than 90 games when they didn’t address positions of great need such as third base, the outfield and the rotation. On the other hand, and since they didn’t really sell at the deadline, it’s also difficult to envision 74 wins or fewer.

The latter is still a potential outcome, though, especially if the Yanks decide to shut down Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, and other injured stars and opt to give some of their young players and minor leaguers a chance to get their feet wet in preparation for the future.

Perhaps somewhere in the eighties would be more likely, but with this team, it’s impossible to know especially considering that their final record will likely depend on what they decide to do roster-wise: will they keep playing Judge? Will some of the injured players return? Will they call up Everson Pereira or Andrés Chaparro? What about Austin Wells or Clayton Beeter?

If you feel adventurous enough to guess how many wins New York will have at the end of the regular season, please feel free to vote below. And, as always, you can go to the comments section if you dare to predict the exact win-loss record and whether they will make the postseason or not.