Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/15/23

MLB.com | Theo DeRosa: Derek Jeter highlights a list of Yankees players returning to the Bronx for Old-Timers’ Day on September 9th. We’ve seen Derek around the club in some capacity in the last year, but his return to the diamond with so many familiar faces from that incredible 1998 club will be a joy to watch (though there will not be an exhibition). Boy, am I starting to feel old.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: Each week, I include a new story about a terrible loss. The Yankees team is creeping closer and closer to not having a .500 record. Despite technically being within five games of a Wild Card spot, they feel a mile away. Sunday night’s catastrophic loss in Miami accentuated that feeling.

FanGraphs | Jake Mailhot: I’m typically not a big Power Rankings fan, but FanGraphs’ style does a great job of backing up their rankings. Once again, the team has found themselves in a tier among teams that are not serious contenders. This won’t change for the rest of the year. If the club makes the playoffs, it’ll be due to overperforming.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Last night, Clarke Schmidt returned home to Atlanta for the first time in his big leaguer career. Coincidentally, it’s come at a time where he is finally establishing his role as a reliable big league starter, though the Braves themselves hardly gave him much of a welcome home by clobbering him in 2.1 innings of work.