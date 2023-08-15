Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/15/23

The Luis Severino Experience has become so downright depressing that even with everyone vanishing from the Yankees’ rotation, it is still an absolute bummer that they’re pitching him against a Braves ballclub that has already belted over 225 homers on the season. What else can one say but, uh, best of luck, Sevy?

Today on the site, Marcus will recap the past week of minor league action, Matt will present the Rivalry Roundup, and John will look back at the end of a nine-game winning streak by the 1998 Yankees (yes, another one). Later on, John will return to argue why the Yankees should eye these Braves for possible front-office talent to add, and Malachi will detail the unprecedented nature of Clay Holmes’ collapse on Sunday.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports South, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Questions/Prompts:

1. When will the Braves knock Luis Severino out tonight?

2. Will you consider Sevy surrendering only two homers to the Braves a win?